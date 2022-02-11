Nerve-racking affair ends with Pekin on top of East Peoria 57-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pekin wore a victory shine after clipping East Peoria 57-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.
In recent action on February 5, East Peoria faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Pekin took on Canton on February 5 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
East Peoria took a 24-16 lead over Pekin heading to the half locker room.
Pekin put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing East Peoria 41-26 in the last stanza.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.