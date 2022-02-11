 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nerve-racking affair ends with Pekin on top of East Peoria 57-50

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pekin wore a victory shine after clipping East Peoria 57-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 5, East Peoria faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Pekin took on Canton on February 5 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

East Peoria took a 24-16 lead over Pekin heading to the half locker room.

Pekin put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing East Peoria 41-26 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How new Bears defensive coordinator views his talent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News