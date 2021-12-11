Nerve-racking affair ends with Pekin on top of Canton 45-43

With little to no wiggle room, Pekin nosed past Canton 45-43 on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, Canton faced off against Morton and Pekin took on Dunlap on December 4 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.