Nerve-racking affair ends with New Berlin on top of Auburn 50-49

A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin's direction just enough to squeeze past Auburn 50-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, who began with an 18-9 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 28-21 at halftime over the Pretzels.
Auburn enjoyed a 41-37 lead over New Berlin to start the fourth quarter.
