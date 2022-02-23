Nerve-racking affair ends with Maroa-Forsyth on top of Williamsville 66-63

Maroa-Forsyth found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Williamsville 66-63 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Trojans made the first move by forging a 16-14 margin over the Bullets after the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted to a 27-23 lead over the Bullets at the intermission.

