Nerve-racking affair ends with Mahomet-Seymour on top of Chatham Glenwood 51-43

With little to no wiggle room, Mahomet-Seymour nosed past Chatham Glenwood 51-43 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-20 advantage in the frame.

