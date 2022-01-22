Nerve-racking affair ends with Mahomet-Seymour on top of Chatham Glenwood 51-43

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With little to no wiggle room, Mahomet-Seymour nosed past Chatham Glenwood 51-43 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-20 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on January 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 14 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.

