Nerve-racking affair ends with Macon Meridian on top of Casey-Westfield 63-56

A tight-knit tilt turned in Macon Meridian's direction just enough to squeeze past Casey-Westfield 63-56 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
Recently on February 19 , Macon Meridian squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
