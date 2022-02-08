 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nerve-racking affair ends with Jacksonville on top of Springfield 48-40

  • 0

Jacksonville poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 48-40 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Decatur MacArthur on February 1 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 10-5 lead over Jacksonville at the end of the first quarter.

The Crimsons' offense moved to a 19-12 lead over the Senators at the intermission.

Springfield took the lead 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-10 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News