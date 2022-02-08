Nerve-racking affair ends with Jacksonville on top of Springfield 48-40

Jacksonville poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 48-40 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 10-5 lead over Jacksonville at the end of the first quarter.
The Crimsons' offense moved to a 19-12 lead over the Senators at the intermission.
Springfield took the lead 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-10 points differential.
