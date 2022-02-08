Nerve-racking affair ends with Jacksonville on top of Springfield 48-40

Jacksonville poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 48-40 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 10-5 lead over Jacksonville at the end of the first quarter.

The Crimsons' offense moved to a 19-12 lead over the Senators at the intermission.

Springfield took the lead 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-10 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.