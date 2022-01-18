Nerve-racking affair ends with Eureka on top of Tremont 54-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Eureka didn't mind, dispatching Tremont 54-50 in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.

In recent action on January 11, Tremont faced off against LeRoy and Eureka took on El Paso-Gridley on January 7 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Turks took a 33-31 lead over the Hornets heading to the intermission locker room.

Eureka got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 23-17 to finish the game in style.

