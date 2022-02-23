 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nerve-racking affair ends with Eureka on top of Byron 45-42

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Eureka didn't mind, dispatching Byron 45-42 at Eureka High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 11, Eureka faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Byron took on Springfield Lutheran on February 10 at Byron High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News