Nerve-racking affair ends with Country Club Hills Hillcrest on top of Chicago St. Francis de Sales 57-52

Country Club Hills Hillcrest posted a narrow 57-52 win over Chicago St. Francis de Sales in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 17, Country Club Hills Hillcrest faced off against Bloomington and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Homewood-Flossmoor on December 19 at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
