Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Vocational on top of Chicago Amandla Charter 69-64

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Vocational wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Amandla Charter 69-64 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 12.
