Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Roosevelt on top of Chicago EPIC 61-59

Chicago Roosevelt wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-59 victory over Chicago EPIC for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.
In recent action on January 27, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago ASPIRA Business and Finance and Chicago EPIC took on Chicago Juarez on February 1 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
