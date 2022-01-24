Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Roosevelt on top of Chicago Alcott 72-64

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Roosevelt's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Alcott 72-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Academy and Chicago Alcott took on Chicago Amundsen on January 12 at Chicago Alcott High School. Click here for a recap
