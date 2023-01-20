Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Providence St. Mel on top of Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 61-59

Chicago Providence St. Mel poked just enough holes in Chicago DRW Trading College Prep's defense to garner a taut, 61-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on January 9 at Chicago ICS-Longwood. For more, click here.
