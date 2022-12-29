 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Morgan Park on top of Rockford Auburn 63-58

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Morgan Park chalked up in tripping Rockford Auburn 63-58 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

In recent action on December 20, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Rockford Auburn took on Chicago Westinghouse on December 17 at Rockford Auburn High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

