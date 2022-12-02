Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Marshall on top of Chicago Austin 58-54

Chicago Marshall topped Chicago Austin 58-54 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Marshall and Chicago Austin squared off with March 4, 2022 at Chicago Marshall High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
