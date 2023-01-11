Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Little Village on top of Chicago Clemente 56-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Little Village wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Clemente 56-50 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 3, Chicago Clemente faced off against Kankakee and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Clemente on December 30 at Chicago Clemente Academy. Click here for a recap.
