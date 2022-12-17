 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Kenwood on top of Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 61-54

Chicago Kenwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 61-54 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep authored a promising start, taking an 18-12 advantage over Chicago Kenwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Broncos' offense darted in front for a 30-29 lead over the Eaglets at halftime.

Chicago Kenwood darted to a 45-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Broncos put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eaglets 16-14 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 13, Chicago Kenwood squared off with Chicago Morgan Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

