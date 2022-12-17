Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Kenwood on top of Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 61-54

Chicago Kenwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 61-54 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep authored a promising start, taking an 18-12 advantage over Chicago Kenwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Broncos' offense darted in front for a 30-29 lead over the Eaglets at halftime.

Chicago Kenwood darted to a 45-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Broncos put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eaglets 16-14 in the last stanza.

