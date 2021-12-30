 Skip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago Dunbar on top of Olympia Fields Rich Township 63-62

Chicago Dunbar poked just enough holes in Olympia Fields Rich Township's defense to garner a taut 63-62 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

Had this been a prize fight, Olympia Fields Rich Township would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 25-21 lead on Chicago Dunbar.

The Mightymen got the better of the final-quarter scoring 42-37 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 23, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Olympia Fields Rich Township took on Chicago Urban Prep-West on December 18 at Chicago Urban Prep-West Academy. Click here for a recap

