Chicago De La Salle surfed the tension to ride to a 50-46 win over Wilmette Loyola on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wilmette Loyola and Chicago De La Salle faced off on January 14, 2022 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Yorkville Christian . For more, click here. Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 27 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.