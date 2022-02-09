Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton on top of Macomb 51-43

Canton edged Macomb in a close 51-43 encounter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Canton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Macomb.
Canton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-13 stretch over the final quarter.
