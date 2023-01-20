Nerve-racking affair ends with Bloomington on top of Danville 64-60

Bloomington poked just enough holes in Danville's defense to garner a taut, 64-60 victory at Danville High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Vikings got within 32-28.

Bloomington moved to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings outpointed the Purple Raiders 26-18 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

