 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nerve-racking affair ends with Bloomington on top of Danville 64-60

  • 0

Bloomington poked just enough holes in Danville's defense to garner a taut, 64-60 victory at Danville High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Vikings got within 32-28.

Bloomington moved to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings outpointed the Purple Raiders 26-18 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bloomington and Danville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Danville faced off against Georgetown La Salette and Bloomington took on Peoria on January 13 at Peoria High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News