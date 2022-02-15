Nerve-racking affair ends with Arcola on top of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-49

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Arcola to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 10, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Arcola took on Argenta-Oreana on February 8 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.