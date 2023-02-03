A tight-knit tilt turned in Tuscola's direction just enough to squeeze past Shelbyville 53-48 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tuscola and Shelbyville faced off on January 14, 2022 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Shelbyville faced off against Warrensburg-Latham . Click here for a recap. Tuscola took on Sullivan on January 28 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.