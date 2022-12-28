Needlepoint: Stanford Olympia sews up Chicago Providence St. Mel in slim triumph 64-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanford Olympia poked just enough holes in Chicago Providence St. Mel's defense to garner a taut, 64-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Providence St. Mel, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 29-26 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Stanford Olympia moved to a 49-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Stanford Olympia and Chicago Providence St Mel faced off on December 28, 2021 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 21, Stanford Olympia faced off against Morton and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago St. Ignatius on December 13 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For more, click here.

