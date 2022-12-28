Needlepoint: Stanford Olympia sews up Chicago Providence St. Mel in slim triumph 64-56

Stanford Olympia poked just enough holes in Chicago Providence St. Mel's defense to garner a taut, 64-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Providence St. Mel, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 29-26 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Stanford Olympia moved to a 49-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

