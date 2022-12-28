Needlepoint: Stanford Olympia sews up Chicago Providence St. Mel in slim triumph 64-56

Stanford Olympia poked just enough holes in Chicago Providence St. Mel's defense to garner a taut, 64-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Providence St. Mel, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Stanford Olympia through the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans kept a 29-26 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.
Stanford Olympia moved to a 49-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Stanford Olympia and Chicago Providence St Mel faced off on December 28, 2021 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 21, Stanford Olympia faced off against Morton and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago St. Ignatius on December 13 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.