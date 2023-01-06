Needlepoint: Piasa Southwestern sews up Gillespie in slim triumph 60-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Piasa Southwestern wore a victory shine after clipping Gillespie 60-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
