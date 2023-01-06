 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Needlepoint: Piasa Southwestern sews up Gillespie in slim triumph 60-51

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Piasa Southwestern wore a victory shine after clipping Gillespie 60-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie faced off on January 17, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 28, Gillespie squared off with Bunker Hill in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News