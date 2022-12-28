Needlepoint: Lincoln sews up Granite City in slim triumph 52-43

Lincoln showed its poise to outlast a game Granite City squad for a 52-43 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
Last season, Lincoln and Granite City squared off with December 29, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 21, Lincoln squared off with Washington in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.