Needlepoint: Jacksonville Routt Catholic sews up Athens in slim triumph 42-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Jacksonville Routt Catholic nabbed it to nudge past Athens 42-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.
The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 15-9 lead over Athens.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted in front of Athens 32-29 going into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Lewistown and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Virden North Mac on December 21 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.