Needlepoint: Jacksonville Routt Catholic sews up Athens in slim triumph 42-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Jacksonville Routt Catholic nabbed it to nudge past Athens 42-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 15-9 lead over Athens.

An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted in front of Athens 32-29 going into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.