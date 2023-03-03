It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Marshall had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Hope 71-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Marshall and Chicago Hope played in a 59-57 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Austin . Click here for a recap. Chicago Marshall took on Chicago Manley Career on Feb. 24 at Chicago Marshall High School. For results, click here.

