Needlepoint: Chicago Francis W Parker sews up Chicago Latin in slim triumph 44-38

Chicago Francis W Parker edged Chicago Latin 44-38 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Chicago Latin and Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with February 23, 2022 at Chicago Latin School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Francis W Parker faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Latin took on Chicago Payton on December 3 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

