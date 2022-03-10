 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nashville counts the overtimes and a victory over Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24

  • 0

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Nashville to defeat Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Rams showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-1 advantage over the Hornets as the first quarter ended.

Chicago DePaul College Prep came from behind to grab the advantage 10-6 at halftime over Nashville.

The scoreboard showed Chicago DePaul College Prep with a 19-15 lead over Nashville heading into the third quarter.

Recently on March 4 , Chicago DePaul College Prep squared up on Chicago Clark in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News