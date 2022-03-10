Nashville counts the overtimes and a victory over Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Nashville to defeat Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Rams showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-1 advantage over the Hornets as the first quarter ended.

Chicago DePaul College Prep came from behind to grab the advantage 10-6 at halftime over Nashville.

The scoreboard showed Chicago DePaul College Prep with a 19-15 lead over Nashville heading into the third quarter.

