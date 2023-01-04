Naperville Neuqua Valley snatches victory over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 61-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Naperville Neuqua Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 61-54 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.