Mundelein Carmel tipped and eventually toppled Chicago St. Patrick 45-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago St Patrick and Mundelein Carmel played in a 73-56 game on Jan. 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Chicago Jones . For a full recap, click here. Chicago St Patrick took on Mundelein Carmel on Feb. 10 at Chicago St Patrick High School. For more, click here.

