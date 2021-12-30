Mundelein Carmel Catholic nets nifty win over Chatham Glenwood 47-45

Mundelein Carmel Catholic edged Chatham Glenwood in a close 47-45 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
Recently on December 17 , Mundelein Carmel Catholic squared up on Lisle Benet in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.