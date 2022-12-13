Mundelein Carmel can't hang with Chicago Marist 54-43

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Marist prevailed over Mundelein Carmel 54-43 at Chicago Marist High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Marist faced off against Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Mundelein Carmel took on Lisle Benet on December 3 at Lisle Benet Academy. Click here for a recap
