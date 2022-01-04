Mt. Zion's convoy passes Champaign St. Thomas More 70-54

Mt. Zion collected a 70-54 victory over Champaign St. Thomas More on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 29 , Mt Zion squared up on Dunlap in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.