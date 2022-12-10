Mt. Zion wins tense tussle with Champaign Centennial 60-53

Mt. Zion swapped jabs before dispatching Champaign Centennial 60-53 in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.
Last season, Mt Zion and Champaign Centennial squared off with December 11, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
