Mt. Zion routs Norridge Ridgewood 73-29

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Mt. Zion turned out the lights on Norridge Ridgewood 73-29 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Mt Zion faced off against Dunlap and Norridge Ridgewood took on Chicago Kennedy on December 30 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
