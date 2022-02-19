Mt. Zion pushes over Effingham 68-49

Mt. Zion put together a victorious gameplan to stop Effingham 68-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Mt. Zion fought to a 26-24 half margin at Effingham's expense.
In recent action on February 11, Effingham faced off against Lincoln and Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 12 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
