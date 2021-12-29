Mt. Zion pounds out steady beat in win over Dunlap 68-65

Mt. Zion edged Dunlap in a close 68-65 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 68-65 lead over the Eagles.
Recently on December 17 , Dunlap squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
