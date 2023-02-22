Mt. Zion flexed its muscle and floored Charleston 70-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Mt Zion and Charleston squared off with Jan. 13, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Mt Zion faced off against Effingham . For more, click here. Charleston took on Mattoon on Feb. 16 at Mattoon High School. For results, click here.

