Mt. Zion overpowers Mahomet-Seymour in thorough fashion 76-51

Mt. Zion painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Mahomet-Seymour's defense for a 76-51 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion faced off on December 4, 2021 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.