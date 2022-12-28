Mt. Zion outduels Dunlap in competitive clash 75-62

Riding a wave of production, Mt. Zion surfed over Dunlap 75-62 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Mt Zion and Dunlap played in a 68-65 game on December 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Dunlap took on Washington on December 20 at Washington Community High School. For more, click here.
