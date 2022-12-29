 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion mauls Decatur Eisenhower in strong effort 59-37

It would have taken a herculean effort for Decatur Eisenhower to claim this one, and Mt. Zion wouldn't allow that in a 59-37 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion played in a 64-55 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on December 17 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap

