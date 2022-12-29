Mt. Zion mauls Decatur Eisenhower in strong effort 59-37

It would have taken a herculean effort for Decatur Eisenhower to claim this one, and Mt. Zion wouldn't allow that in a 59-37 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion played in a 64-55 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on December 17 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.