Mt. Zion trucked Lincoln on the road to a 45-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Lincoln and Mt Zion squared off with January 20, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . Click here for a recap. Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 2 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.