Mt. Zion hustles by Effingham 59-48

Mt. Zion pushed past Effingham for a 59-48 win at Effingham High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Zion and Effingham squared off with February 19, 2022 at Effingham High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Effingham faced off against Pleasant Plains and Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 29 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.

