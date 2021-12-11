Mt. Zion gallops past Champaign Centennial 71-56

Playing with a winning hand, Mt. Zion trumped Champaign Centennial 71-56 at Champaign Centennial High on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Mt. Zion opened an immense 39-20 gap over Champaign Centennial at the half.
Recently on December 4 , Mt Zion squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . For more, click here.
