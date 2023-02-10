Mt. Zion earned a convincing 78-44 win over Mattoon for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

The last time Mt Zion and Mattoon played in a 78-38 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Mattoon faced off against Lincoln . Click here for a recap. Mt Zion took on Taylorville on January 31 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.

