Mt. Zion designs winning blueprint on Rantoul Township 88-72

Saddled up and ready to go, Mt. Zion spurred past Rantoul Township 88-72 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Rantoul Township took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 4 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
