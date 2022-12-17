Mt. Zion delivers smashing punch to stump Mattoon 75-43

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mt. Zion turned out the lights on Mattoon 75-43 at Mt. Zion High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Mt Zion and Mattoon played in a 78-38 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Mt Zion faced off against Champaign Centennial and Mattoon took on Lincoln on December 3 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap
